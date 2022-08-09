Urvashi Rautela shines in her new movie, 'The Legend'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently seen in the Tamil movie ‘The Legend,’ has been garnering much praise from the audience for her role in the movie. The model turned actress, who is mostly known for her music video appearances and has in the recent past appeared in well-known movies such as' Kaabil ',' Sanam Re ', and' Singh Saab the Great'.

Urvashi portrays the role of a scientist in ‘The Legend’ and has demonstrated her versatility through her performance in the film. The movie, which stars actor Saravanan Arul in the lead role, has been written by Pattukottai Prabhakar and directed by Jerry and Joseph D.

‘The Legend’ is an action-packed thriller and was released in theatres on July 28th, and even though it was not positively received by the critics, the fans have certainly taken notice of the performance of the actress.

Aside from that, the actress has a number of films in the works, including "Black Rose" and "Not Your Baby," among others.