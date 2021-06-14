हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela takes beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, tries out mud therapy!

Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself having mud bath. She cited Queen Cleopatra as her inspiration for the beauty hack.

Urvashi Rautela takes beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, tries out mud therapy!
File photo

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a picture having mud bath, and wrote: "MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin."

 

Sharing the benefits of mud bath on one's body and skin, the actress added: "Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela instagramUrvashi Rautela mud bath
Next
Story

After actress Pori Moni alleges rape, murder attempt, Bangladeshi businessman faces arrest

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Bollywood Breaking: When SSR performed on 'Aankhon Mein Teri' to impress Madhuri Dixit!