Urvashi Rautela to be a panellist at Miss Universe 2021

New Delhi: Actor and model Urvashi Rautela is all set to judge Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel.

The 70th edition of Miss Universe will be held on December 12.

Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, shared, "I'm truly honoured to be a part of the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. By trusting in themselves and strongly working hard to fulfil their aspirations, all these wonderful women from across the globe represent and symbolise the Miss Universe Organization's principles, and I can't wait to experience this significant occasion with all of them on this great global platform."

She further shared the focus of this year's competition.

"This year's Miss Universe competition focuses more on climate change, as well as other social and global challenges confronting competitors and their nations," she added.

Chandigarh-based model and actor Harnaaz Sandhu will represent India at the international beauty pageant.