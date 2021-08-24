हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela to join forces with Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh - Deets inside

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to join forces with popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa. The actress has previously featured in their separate music videos. 

Urvashi Rautela rose to fame with her first music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh in Love Dose and with Guru Randhawa in the song Doob Gaye. Now she will be seen together with them again in her upcoming project. 

The actress Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a shinny navy blue strapless gown, posing with Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jubin Nautiyal. The actress captioned the post on Instagram stating, "The bands back together", Can you guess what this trio is coming up with. 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. 

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

 

