New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela will make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress is attending the event to promote her Tamil film ‘The Legend’, in which she features opposite Saravana. Urvashi's glamorous airport outfit also made heads turn as she wore a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants. The actress paired this ensemble with transparent heels and kept her tresses open in a sleek hairdo. She kept it very subtle with minimal eyeshadow and nude lipstick. As she was spotted at the airport, the actress posed and waved to the paparazzi with all her smiles.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will also make her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

The actress will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Urvashi will also play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.