Urvashi Rautela to star in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Krrish 4'? Scoop inside

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela to star in Hrithik Roshan starrer &#039;Krrish 4&#039;? Scoop inside

Mumbai: The gorgeous Urvashi Rautela has been the talk of the town for her social media presence. She was last seen in rom-com 'Virgin Bhanupriya where she played the lead role of sweet, shy Bhanupriya.

Currently, the actress is said to be in the cast of Hrithik Roshan's dream project, 'Krrish 4'. Speculation over the female lead casting has been rife with names of actresses such as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani popping out.

According to sources, Urvashi Rautela has been approached by the makers for a part as they loved her performance in the film  "Virgin Bhanupriya"  and film song "Saara Jamana Haseeno Ka Diwana" from the film "Kabil". 

Currently, the Father and son duo are in word with Urvashi Rautela for the role in the superhero franchise, and the plan is to go all out with this instalment of the "Koi Mil Gaya" series. Rakesh Roshan has already finished the scripting and is eager to cast a Gen-Y heroine for his upcoming mega project.

On the work front, Urvashi has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj's Black rose which is based on Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" in which Urvashi will be seen playing the pivotal role of Shylock!

 

