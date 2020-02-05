Urvashi Rautela ups the hotness quotient in a black thigh-high slit gown – Pics

New Delhi: Former beauty queen turned Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known for breaking the internet with her scintillating pictures and videos. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys over 22.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

Recently, she turned heads at an awards night wearing a risque thigh-high slit gown by Albina Dyla. The Vasl collection evening gown in black looked simply stunning on the leggy lass.

Urvashi took to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I’m not weird; I’m a limited edition AMAZON FILMFARE AWARDS 2020 Thank you so much my friend @albinadylaofficial for this pre birthday present all the way from Kosovo I Love You.”

The pictures have set the internet on fire with as many as 1,125,487 users liking it already.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.