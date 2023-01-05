Urvashi Rautela visited Rishabh Pant at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai? Here’s what we know!

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident recently while travelling back to his hometown in Roorkee and narrowly escaped death. After receiving treatment in Dehradun, Rishabh Pant was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for surgery. Now, rumours are buzzing that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who was earlier at loggerheads with Pant, paid him a visit him at the hospital.

This came after Urvashi posted a story from Kokilaben Hospital on Instagram. However, it is not clear if she actually visited him at the hospital.

See Urvashi Rautela's story

Earlier, BCCI had announced that Pant will be flown to Mumbai for further treatment at Kokilaben Hospital. “He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation,” a part of BCCI's statement read.

“Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” BCCI had said in its statement earlier.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”