Urvashi Rautela Visits Salasar Balaji Temple, Dons Traditional Look At Airport

New Delhi: Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to play late actor Parveen Babi in her upcoming project, was recently papped at the airport. The actor, who often grabs attention for her high-end fashion picks, was this time seen dressed up in ethnic wear. She chose a pastel pink-coloured salwar suit which came with intricate detailings. She also carried a 'patka' around her neck that bore the words 'Jai Shri Balaji'.

The actor shared with the paps stationed at the airport that she visited the iconic Salasar Balaji temple. She also obliged to fans' request for selfies and photos at the airport. Her latest ethnic look and religious avatar won her fans' appreciations.

Urvashi is among the most followed celebrities on social media. She often shared photos and videos of her glamorous avatars with her fans.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa's Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'.

The model-turned-actor will also reportedly star in a bipic based on the life of late actor Parveen Babi. She will also be seen in her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone. The B-Town beauty has also reportedly signed her first project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.