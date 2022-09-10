Urvashi Rautela visits Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple in Pune, waves at crowd taking cricketer Rishabh Pant's name - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently visited Pune's famous Ganesha Temple during Ganpati Utsav. She sought the divine blessings of Bappa at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple and waved at the crowd waiting for her. A video from her visit has been going viral on the internet in which the actress can be seen walking through the crowd while the fans started to chant cricketer Rishabh Pant's name.

In the video, initially, the actress was a little taken aback but finally, she effortlessly composed herself and waved at them. She greeted her fans with love and a bright smile. Actor Punit Balan also tried to control the cheering crowd but somehow Urvashi handled the situation well.

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Temple in Pune placed the Bappa idol first in 1892 which depicted Lord Ganesha killing the demon. Made of wood and bran, this idol has been not changed ever since. It presents the victory of good over evil.

Urvashi has 55 million followers on Instagram, she's the most followed youngest Asian actress on social media.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen doing extensive stunt sequences in the Tamil movie 'The Legend' will be next seen in the project titled 'Black Rose' a film which is being helmed by director Sampath Nandi.