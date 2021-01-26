Urvashi Rautela visits Tirumala on Republic Day 2021, shares video on social media - Watch

New Delhi: It’s our country’s 72nd Republic Day, and our B-Town biggies have been greeting their fans since morning. Bollywood beauty queen Urvashi Rautela also wished her fans by sharing a special video on her Instagram, taken at Tirumala.

In the video, Urvashi is seen all dressed in a golden Zari woven silk Kanchipuram saree, with her hair tied back in a neat ponytail. She is also seen waving the Indian flag with pride and extending her greetings to her fans on this auspicious day.

With this video, Urvashi showed her 34 million followers on Instagram her true patriotic side. She captioned the video, “Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on Republic Day. A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wisdom comes not from age, but from education and learning. We Salute the Brave Souls of India Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, and Rabindranath Tagore on This Republic Day! Happy Republic Day 2021 all the way from #TirupatiBalajiTemple #Tirumala”

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor, Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video in the pipeline, titled ‘Teri Load Ve’.

Urvashi, who was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, will soon be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu. The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently, the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. The official announcement of which will be made soon. Urvashi Rautela has also made an announcement for her upcoming series "Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda.