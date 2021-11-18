हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wears black gown for magazine cover and it's worth a whopping Rs 1 lakh - See stunning pics!

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will play the lead part in the bilingual thriller, Black Rose. She will also make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend. 

Urvashi Rautela wears black gown for magazine cover and it&#039;s worth a whopping Rs 1 lakh - See stunning pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently featured on the cover of Filmfare Middle East magazine's November 2021 issue. She wore a designer gown by Bronxandbanco worth Rs 1 lakh. 

Urvashi wore a black asymmetric shoulder hem fitted thigh slit dress with high stilettos and accessorized with long earrings, looking simply gorgeous. Check out the cover here,

Urvashi Rautela is currently filming her upcoming action flick, which she has yet to name. The actress also just shared the poster for her upcoming film, Dil Hai Gray, a Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

On the work front, she will play the lead part in the bilingual thriller, Black Rose. She will also make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend. 

Urvashi Rautela will soon be featured in the web series Inspector Avinash, in which she will play the protagonist alongside Randeep Hooda. Doob Gaye, which she performed with Guru Randhawa, and Versace.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosUrvashi Rautela magazine coverUrvashi Rautela instagram
Next
Story

Rapper Young Dolph killed in Memphis shooting

Must Watch

PT59S

A massive fire broke out in an automobile company in Mumbai's Powai area.