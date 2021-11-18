Urvashi Rautela wears black gown for magazine cover and it's worth a whopping Rs 1 lakh - See stunning pics!

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela recently featured on the cover of Filmfare Middle East magazine's November 2021 issue. She wore a designer gown by Bronxandbanco worth Rs 1 lakh.

Urvashi wore a black asymmetric shoulder hem fitted thigh slit dress with high stilettos and accessorized with long earrings, looking simply gorgeous. Check out the cover here,

Urvashi Rautela is currently filming her upcoming action flick, which she has yet to name. The actress also just shared the poster for her upcoming film, Dil Hai Gray, a Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

On the work front, she will play the lead part in the bilingual thriller, Black Rose. She will also make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend.

Urvashi Rautela will soon be featured in the web series Inspector Avinash, in which she will play the protagonist alongside Randeep Hooda. Doob Gaye, which she performed with Guru Randhawa, and Versace.

