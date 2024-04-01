Urvashi Rautela Wears Ultra-Luxurious And Swanky Jewellery Worth Crores At Iftaar Party, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, India's youngest & highest-paid global superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 enjoys a humongous net worth of 550 crores. With a generous Instagram following of more than 70.3 million which is at par with PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli and more than the 'Khan trinity' of Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela is presently the most popular and celebrated actress in the country. From her multiple Miss Universe conquests to guiding and grooming people as a judge and frontline B-town superstar, Urvashi has truly grown from strength to strength as an artiste.

Not just a talented and successful artiste at an International level, Urvashi Rautela is also a slayer in the real sense of the term when it comes to fashion. While everyone talks about strong and swanky outfit game all the time, we have to admit the fact that we are equally impressed as far as her choice of accessories is concerned. Yes, that's right.

We simply couldn't take our eyes off her ravishing beauty and without any element of doubt, netizens were super impressed with her luxurious jewellery worth 2.5 crores. Not just that, immediately after seeing Urvashi's swag in that avatar, netizens remembered that even Parineeti Chopra wore a similar jewellery on her wedding day. However, when comparisons were drawn between who sported the jewellery swag better, the votes were highly in favour of Urvashi without any element of doubt. So, do you wish to check out those magnetic and stupendous snaps of Urvashi Rautela wearing that alluring neckpiece?

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently getting a lot of love for Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh. Next, she has 'Jahangir National University' (JNU) where she is playing a college politician. Apart from these, the global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. She will also be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Along with that, she has a very special music video with Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.