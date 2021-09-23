Urvashi Rautela's designer dresses cost more than your luxury Europe trips, it's a whopping Rs 1 crore! Watch

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela's fashion sense has always been a highlight at any event. Her style picks make headlines as fans love checking out her alluring gowns.

Urvashi Rautela recently posted a video of her wearing a super-expensive gown by Amato Couture. Needless to say, she slayed the light peach bodycon dress with the long fur trail with a shimmery bodycon plunging neckline with fish scales cape and diamond-studded headgear.

The dress is designed by the famous designer 'Furne One' which is worth more than Rs 1 crore each. The video of Urvashi Rautela wearing the bodycon gown is going viral and her fans can't help but go gaga over her beauty.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.