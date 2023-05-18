Urvashi Rautela's Love For Ruffles Continues, Opts For Tarik Ediz Orange Fancy Frill Gown On Day 2 At Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi: After winning hearts with her Day 1 appearance at the French Riviera red carpet event in a pretty pop pink tulle ruffle gown, Urvashi Rautela stunned everyone in a breathtaking sequin-frill orange gown, by ace designer Tarik Ediz. Urvashi exuded elegance and confidence as she graced the red carpet with her radiant smile and captivating presence. She came for the screening of the film Kaibutsu.

Her choice of a sequin-fringe orange gown perfectly showcased her impeccable style and flair for making a statement. The gown, adorned with shimmering sequins, caught the light in the most enchanting way, creating a stunning visual effect as she glided down the red carpet. The frill detail added a touch of playfulness and movement to the outfit, giving it an ethereal and whimsical charm.

Urvashi was styled by international designer Bożena Janisiw for this stunning look. She opted for minimalistic yet striking diamond earrings Serendipity Jewelry that added a touch of sparkle to her overall look. Her hairstyle was elegantly swept back, allowing the focus to remain on her stunning gown and flawless makeup. For the accessories, she also carried a mini pearl studded red bag from the TА́DA brand.