topStoriesenglish2615607
NewsLifestylePeople
URVASHI RAUTELA

Urvashi Rautela's Mesmerising 2-day IIFA 2023 Outings In Atelier Zuhra Gowns Is Worth Rs 80 Lakh? Find out here

Urvashi Rautela's IIFA 2023 Pics: The actress's overall look for 2 days of IIFA 2023 sojourn was worth in total of Rs 80 Lakh. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Urvashi Rautela's Mesmerising 2-day IIFA 2023 Outings In Atelier Zuhra Gowns Is Worth Rs 80 Lakh? Find out here

New Delhi: After winning hearts with her red carpet looks at the prestigious Cannes Films Festival 2023, model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela headed straight to International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 awards ceremony being held in Abu Dhabi. She turned heads with her jaw-dropping ensembles. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Urvashi collaborated with the renowned designer Atelier Zuhra to create two mesmerizing looks that left everyone in awe. 

On day one for the green carpet, the actress donned an all-white feather gown in full sleeves with exquisite embellishments, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The feathers were delicately placed at the upper portion of the gown in front by ace designer Atelier Zuhra which made her look like Princess Elsa from frozen. The entire look of the actress in Atelier Zuhra costed a whopping amount of worth Rs 35 Lakh. 

Urvashi Rautela graced the green carpet on Day 2 in an enchanting ivory gown with a magnificent cape adorned with brown plumage. With her hair elegantly styled in a bun and a pair of exquisite gloves designed by Atelier Zuhra Lily of the Valley collection Autumn-Winter 2023/2024 collection. As the outfit was designed by the international designer for its specific collection the outfit costed a whopping amount of worth Rs 45 Lakh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

The actress's overall look for 2 days of IIFA 2023 sojourn was worth in total of Rs 80 Lakh. Designer Atelier Zuhra, known for its exquisite designs and attention to detail, has dressed numerous celebrities and royalty.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?