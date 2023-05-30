Urvashi Rautela's Mesmerising 2-day IIFA 2023 Outings In Atelier Zuhra Gowns Is Worth Rs 80 Lakh? Find out here

New Delhi: After winning hearts with her red carpet looks at the prestigious Cannes Films Festival 2023, model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela headed straight to International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 awards ceremony being held in Abu Dhabi. She turned heads with her jaw-dropping ensembles. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Urvashi collaborated with the renowned designer Atelier Zuhra to create two mesmerizing looks that left everyone in awe.

On day one for the green carpet, the actress donned an all-white feather gown in full sleeves with exquisite embellishments, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. The feathers were delicately placed at the upper portion of the gown in front by ace designer Atelier Zuhra which made her look like Princess Elsa from frozen. The entire look of the actress in Atelier Zuhra costed a whopping amount of worth Rs 35 Lakh.

Urvashi Rautela graced the green carpet on Day 2 in an enchanting ivory gown with a magnificent cape adorned with brown plumage. With her hair elegantly styled in a bun and a pair of exquisite gloves designed by Atelier Zuhra Lily of the Valley collection Autumn-Winter 2023/2024 collection. As the outfit was designed by the international designer for its specific collection the outfit costed a whopping amount of worth Rs 45 Lakh.

The actress's overall look for 2 days of IIFA 2023 sojourn was worth in total of Rs 80 Lakh. Designer Atelier Zuhra, known for its exquisite designs and attention to detail, has dressed numerous celebrities and royalty.