Urvashi Rautela's mom shares hospital pic where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted, netizens demand 'legal action'

NEW DELHI: There seems to be no end to actor Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant controversy, even after the latter met with a horrific car accident. Days after the former Miss Universe shared a cryptic post from outside the Mumbai hospital, where Pant is currently admitted, her mother Meer Rautela has also hopped on the bandwagon and posted a new picture of the hospital building.

Meera Rautela, who had recently wished speedy recovery to Pant, and was brutally trolled for the same, had gone a step ahead this time and shared a picture of the Kokilaben Hospital, where Pant is getting treated. She accompanied the post with a caption consoling her daughter and wrote, "Every thing is all right don't worry beta @urvashirautela."

The photo shared by Meera Rautela appears to have been taken outside the emergency ward of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. It is followed by a happy photo of Meera Rautela at the temple somewhere.

Soon after Meera posted the pictures, netizens took to the comment section and questioned her over her post.

Urvashi Rautela recently was in the headlines after she shared a photo of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where her rumoured former boyfriend and cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted. Her post left her fans wondering if she paid a visit to the cricketer at the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained in the road mishap. As expected, the actress was brutally trolled by Pant's fans and netizens who slammed her for stalking the cricketer.

Urvashi and Rishabh Pant's rumoured relationship a few years ago has been the subject of much speculation even today. She often takes to social media and drops posts and videos, indirectly teasing the cricketer without naming him.

Previously, Urvashi had tweeted that she is ‘praying’, but didn’t make it clear what she was praying for. Many had again made the inference that she was talking about Rishabh. Her mother, Meera Rautela, also wished for the cricketer’s speedy recovery and asked her followers to pray for him. For the unversed, Pant met with a horrific accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He suffered severe injuries on the forehead, abrasion injuries on the back and a ligament injury.

The clash between Urvashi and Rishabh started last year when she claimed that one 'Mr RP' had waited for her in a hotel lobby for nine hours and called her several times. While she did not disclose who 'Mr RP' was, netizens speculated that she was talking about cricketer Rishabh Pant. Pant reacted to her claim on social media and shared a now-deleted post hitting out indirectly at Urvashi, writing, "some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity". Urvashi too retorted back to him and shared another post calling him 'Chhotu bhaiya', along with hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made the internet abuzz.

The rumours about the relationship between Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant first emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. However, after some time, Rishabh dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with Isha Negi.