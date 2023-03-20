US Girl Shakes A Leg On Oscar-Winning Track 'Naatu Naatu,' Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' is an obsessive one, the song has recently bagged an Oscar and has taken over the internet. From ambassadors to kids, everyone is grooving on the peppy song a new video is going viral where a girl from the US is shaking a leg on Naatu Naatu and she is doing it with perfection.

In the viral video, a teen named Olga Manassyan can be seen dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' and she has definitely nailed it. Along with the clip, the person wrote, 'Rate this dance from 1-10. This dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn’t resist but learn the dance!'

The video is spreading like wildfire as her moves are infectious. The video has been getting many reactions across the world. Commenting on the reel, one of the users wrote, “One of the toughest and fastest choreography”. Another one commented, “Girl knows where her views are coming from.”

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category and won.

This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.