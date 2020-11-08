Usha Uthup, 73 today, opens up about her birthday plans and her new projects

New Delhi: Veteran singer Usha Uthup, who is celebrating her 73rd birthday today (November 8), has revealed how she likes to celebrate her special day with family and friends. In an interaction with ETimes, Usha Uthup said that she has always been excited about her birthdays and this time, she plans to spend the day at home.

"I'm a different kind of person. I get very excited with my birthday. I keep telling people beforehand only, including my husband and the children, to remember my birthday, because I love getting good wishes from everybody. I suppose I'm looking forward to all the WhatsApp messages and all the gifts, which would be sent home, but it's not so much the gifts that I get excited by as much as the messages, the people who really want to wish me. I'm happy celebrating my birthday with my son and everybody else will wish me," she said.

Over the years, Usha Uthup has created a niche for herself with her voice and songs and is loved by many. She is one of the most versatile singers of the industry. The melody queen ruled Bollywood for over three decades.

Asked about the one song that has set her grooving, Usha Uthup said that it is Arijit Singh's 'Aaj Se Teri' from the film 'PadMan'.

Meanwhile, she also said that there are a lot of projects she is busy working on, including wester and Hindi music.