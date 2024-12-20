Ustad Zakir Hussain Funeral: Drummer Sivamani Pays Musical Tribute To Tabla Maestro

San Francisco: Tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who played a vital role in putting Indian classical music on the global map, was on Friday laid to rest in San Francisco.

His funeral was attended by family members, friends and many renowned musicians. Drummer Sivamani along with some other musicians paid a musical tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain at his final rites.

Before the funeral rituals, Sivamani took to Instagram to share a few words in memory of Zakir Hussain. While remembering the icon, he became emotional and could not hold back his tears.

Fans also gathered in huge numbers to pay their last respects to the legendary musician.

On behalf of the Government and people of India, the Consul General of India in San Francisco, K Srikar Reddy, paid tribute by draping the mortal remains of Ustad Zakir Hussain with the Indian national flag.

Reddy offered condolences to his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his family members and read out the condolence message shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

In a post on X, Consulate General of India in San Francisco stated, "On behalf of the Government and people of India, Consul General Dr.K.Srikar Reddy paid tribute by draping the mortal remains of the Ustad Zakir Hussain with the Indian national flag, offered condolences to his wife Ms. Antonia Minnecola and his family members, and read out the condolence message [tweet] of Hon'ble PM. Around 300 persons, including his family, friends, musicians [Sivamani and others], music lovers, and diaspora members, paid their last respects."

Zakir Hussain, son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, blended traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture. He left for his heavenly abode on December 15 but the rhythms produced by him on his tabla will always stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans.

Ustad Hussain's family, in a statement, said he died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. This scarring causes breathing to become progressively difficult.

He is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.