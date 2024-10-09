‘Uunchai Took Me To New Heights,’ Says Sooraj Barjatya On Winning National Award For Best Director

At the 70th National Film Awards in New Delhi, Sooraj Barjatya and Neena Gupta were honored with accolades from President Droupadi Murmu, marking another achievement in their careers. Barjatya, celebrated for his iconic family dramas, received the National Award for Best Director for his film ‘Uunchai.’

Produced by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, ‘Uunchai’ captivated audiences with its emotional depth and stunning visuals. Alongside Barjatya, veteran actress Neena Gupta won her second National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

Reflecting on his journey with ‘Uunchai,’ Barjatya said, “Uunchai wasn’t the kind of film people expected from me. It didn’t have the usual grandeur of my earlier works, but it came from my heart. I didn’t choose Uunchai; it chose me. Today, this award is the perfect culmination of that journey.”

A Bold Cinematic Adventure

‘Uunchai,’ the 60th film from Rajshri Productions, was filmed during the pandemic, a time of uncertainty for both filmmakers and audiences. The story, set against the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas, explores themes of friendship, hope, and resilience. It was also the first Hindi film to be shot at Everest Base Camp, over 17,000 feet above sea level, presenting unique physical and creative challenges.

“This film pushed me to new heights, both literally and creatively,” Barjatya remarked, recalling the challenges of shooting in extreme conditions. The film’s emotional appeal and breathtaking visuals resonated with audiences, reaffirming that a powerful story transcends traditional filmmaking expectations.

National Recognition and Reflection

Thirty years after ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ earned the National Award for Best Popular Film, Barjatya found himself once again on the esteemed stage—this time as Best Director. “Back then, as a young director, the rush of excitement was overwhelming. Today, the feeling is one of deep gratitude and calm,” Barjatya reflected. He dedicated the award to Rajshri Productions, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and expressed gratitude to mentors like Shri Mahesh Bhatt, Shri N. Chandra, and Shri Hiren Nag for shaping his career.

Neena Gupta's Triumph

In addition to Barjatya’s success, ‘Uunchai’ garnered Neena Gupta her second National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Gupta’s portrayal of Shabina Siddique added emotional depth to the film and earned widespread praise. “Neena Gupta’s performance in ‘Uunchai’ is a testament to her extraordinary talent and dedication. Her win is well deserved, and it only adds to the joy of this recognition,” Barjatya commented.

A Collaborative Win

‘Uunchai’ was a collaborative effort between Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Boundless Media. The film's success was attributed to the collective effort of everyone involved, from the production team to the star-studded cast, which included Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.

“My entire cast was my backbone during the making of Uunchai,” Barjatya acknowledged. “Their belief in me and the film, and their willingness to endure such challenging conditions, made this journey unforgettable.”

A Legacy Reimagined

With ‘Uunchai,’ Sooraj Barjatya once again demonstrated his ability to evolve as a filmmaker while staying true to the core values that have defined his work. His National Award win, along with Neena Gupta’s, highlights the lasting impact of the film and its themes of perseverance, friendship, and hope. As ‘Uunchai’ continues to inspire audiences, Barjatya is already looking ahead.

“I’m not done yet,” he said with a smile. “There are many more stories to tell and many more heights to reach.”