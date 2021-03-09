Vaani Kapoor drops scintillating pictures, leaves Alia Bhatt floored!

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor dropped gorgeous pictures on Tuesday (March 9) sending her fans into a tizzy.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared a couple of pictures in a sultry yellow dress flaunting her fit physique. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Imagine your cells as billions of stars sparkling inside you...let ‘em shine.”

Take a look at the post:

Her pictures set the internet ablaze and her fans dropped adulatory messages on Vaani’s post. Actress Alia Bhatt was also among those wowed by Vaani’s beauty. Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Body” and added a bunch of fire emojis. While Cocktail fame actress Diana Penty wrote "Ufff" on her post.

Vaani, who enjoys a large social media following, often treats her fans with her glamorous pictures and videos. Have a look at some of her posts:

On the work front, Vaani will next be seen in ‘Bell Bottom’, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She also has Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’, and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.