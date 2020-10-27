Vaani Kapoor has big films with top actors lined-up, says 'this year has been great for me'

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Vaani Kapoor’s career is on a roll. She has some plum projects in her kitty such as Bell-Bottom with Akshay Kumar and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani has also managed to shoot for these two films during the pandemic - all thanks to the strict shooting protocols applied by the producers of both these films.

The 'War' actress says, “I can't deny that this year has been great for me, work-wise it has worked for me. I’m happy to be getting opportunities like these. I guess life and God work in mysterious ways and I have been the busiest that I have ever been now. I am not thinking too much and not putting in too much thought into it. I’m just taking everything good in my stride. I’m just focussing on that and trying to give my best to it and be as honest towards my performances as I can.”

Vaani’s next three films are with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, Akshay Kumar in Bellbottom, and Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The gorgeous actress added, “Even when I was doing fewer films, it wasn't like I was wallowing. It was a conscious choice/decision to be a part of a few projects in the last 6 years because I wasn't getting the kind of films I wanted to be a part of. Now, luckily, the doors are slowly opening like this Abhishek Kapoor’s film is such a huge opportunity. I just want to do honest work and do it for the pure joy that I’m getting to do what I want to.”

Vaani’s last film, WAR, in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan was a huge blockbuster. The actress says her life did change after being part of this cult action entertainer. “I was very happy with the reviews. Even though it was a small part, it was substantial and I got credibility for it and people gave me a lot of love. The song, Ghungroo, became so big! Of course, it had Hrithik Roshan so it had to go big, but it also worked in my favour! I think people did happen to take notice of me and here I’m doing these new, big films this year!” she says.