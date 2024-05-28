Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752962
NewsLifestylePeople
MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna Pray At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Witness Divine Bhasma Aarti Ritual

Mahakal Temple In Ujjain: The Bollywood actresses attended the majestic Bhasma Aarti ritual.

|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:03 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna Pray At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain, Witness Divine Bhasma Aarti Ritual Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Ujjain: Actors Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday morning to seek blessings. Clad in traditional sarees, Raashii and Vaani can be seen engrossed in devotion.

The actors also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning. Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, they wore sarees. It is mandatory for women to wear a saree in Bhasma Aarti.

During the Bhasma Aarti, Raashii and Vaani sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers. After the prayers, Raashii Khanna and Vaani spoke to ANI and shared their feelings.

Raashii said, "It was a delight. I hope Mahakal calls us again." Vaani added, "It was a great feeling...Jai Mahakal."

On the work front, Raashii Khanna was recently seen in Tamil comedy-horror film 'Aranmanai 4' co-starring Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

Vaani, on the other hand, is set to entertain audiences with 'Khel Khel Mein.' The movie, features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and others.

Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Vaani Kapoor will headline the coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill', which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

'Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan.
She also has 'Raid 2'. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?
DNA Video
DNA: Police arrest Hospital doctors in Pune Porsche crash case
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Case
DNA Video
DNA: MP removes loudspeakers from religious places
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi win in Banaras by 10 lakh votes?
DNA Video
DNA: Non Stop News; May 27th, 2024 | Hindi News Today | Headlines | Latest News | Top News |