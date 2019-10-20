close

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor: Ranveer, Sushant have good bodies

Actress Vaani Kapoor says her 'Befikre' co-star Ranveer Singh and 'Shuddh Desi Romance' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput really have good bodies.

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor says her 'Befikre' co-star Ranveer Singh and 'Shuddh Desi Romance' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput really have good bodies.

The actress made the confession when she appeared on the VOOT show, "Work It Up".

When host Sophie Choudry asked her to choose between Ranveer and Sushant, Vaani said: "Oh God! Ye comparison."

"I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies," she added.

During the segment "Getting Light with Electrolyte", Sophie picked up a chit for Vaani which read: "I won't shop for a year if I find my true love".

"You're a shopaholic and I know it. So, if you find true love, you will not shop for one year," Sophie asked.

To which Vaani said: "Yeah! I can do this... 'Itna self-control hai mujh mein'. (I have that much self-control)."

On the work front, Vaani is enjoying the successful run of her recent release "War". She will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera".

