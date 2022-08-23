New Delhi: Vaani Kapoor shared pictures from her midnight birthday celebration with BFFs Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan. As the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actress turned 34, she posted a couple of pictures and short clips to give her fans a glimpse into the celebration.

In the clip, Vaani can be seen blowing a big white candle as the sisters sit on her either side and kiss her on the cheeks. While the birthday girl donned a white tank top and paired it up with grey pants, ‘Guilty’ actress Akansha opted for a white and peach pyjama set while Anushka was wearing a pair of black shorts with a black T-shirt.

The clip was originally shared by Anushka Ranjan as she wished Vaani on her birthday. She captioned it, “Happy birthday to my eternal sunshine.” Vaani shared a picture with Anushka on her Instagram in which she wrote, “Best present from the best person.”

Akansha Ranjan also posted a picture of Vaani in which the actress can be seen smiling. “It is my cutie’s birthday. You deserve the world. I love you,” she wrote.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Karan Malhotra directorial ‘Shamshera’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film received negative reviews from the critics and failed to win hearts at the box office. The actress, however, had received praises for her role in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ where she portrayed a transwoman.