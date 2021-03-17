Vaani Kapoor undergoes massive body training for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, says it was 'worth it'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will be showing off her jaw-dropping physique on the big screen for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che!, Rock On!!, Kedarnath fame, the progressive love story stars Vaani opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

"I have always tried to be fit but Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a film that has really pushed me to work harder and push my limits. To pull off my role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I put myself through the grind and it wasn’t easy. It was what Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on-screen and I dived headlong into the process of achieving this body type for the film," revealed Vaani Kapoor.

The actress added, "This project is a huge milestone moment of my career and I wanted to give it all. It required me to achieve a body type that I never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and took this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training. Especially after a difficult lockdown period and with almost no training, I had to spring back with rigorous workout sessions every day but when I saw myself on the monitor, I felt that it was all worth it.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is set to release on July 9 this year.