Vaani Kapoor wishes 'War' director on his birthday

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor has wished her "War" director Siddharth Anand on his birthday on Thursday, and said that it was an absolute pleasure working with him.

Vaani on Thursday shared a photograph of herself with the director and captioned it: "A lot of warm wishes and a lot of love for you Sid on your special day. It was an absolute pleasure to work with you and the countless memories we've created I will always cherish. Happy Happy Happy Birthday Captain! Siddharth Anand."

The actress wowed the audience with her stunning bikini body in the teaser 'War' and said that she worked a lot on herself to get the toned look for the film.

In 'War', actor Tiger Shroff will be pitted against his real-life idol Hrithik Roshan.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers, who will witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping stunts.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.