close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor's greulling dance prep for 'Ghungroo' is jaw-dropping—Watch

Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on YouTube where Vaani can be seen prepping-up for the popular track.

Vaani Kapoor&#039;s greulling dance prep for &#039;Ghungroo&#039; is jaw-dropping—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Vaani Kapoor has worked hard to make sure that she gets her dance moves right in the song 'Ghungroo' from 'War'. Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on YouTube where Vaani can be seen prepping-up for the popular track.

She mastered the tough-looking Cyr Wheel and Swing Pole for the track by acing the challenging and intense prep.

Watch it here:

'Ghungroo' song features Vaani with desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan who is known for his impeccable dance moves. He is possibly the best dancer in Hindi film industry today.

'War' id directed by 'Salaam Namaste' helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens on October 2, 2019. After the magnificent teaser and trailer, this one is expected to be a mass puller for sure.

Fans are excited to watch Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead role together.

 

Tags:
Vaani KapoorGhungrooHrithik RoshanTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone shares a fun food meme, tags hubby Ranveer Singh—Check inside

Must Watch

PT5M47S

Central government's big decision for peace in Jammu and Kashmir