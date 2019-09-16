Vaani Kapoor's greulling dance prep for 'Ghungroo' is jaw-dropping—Watch

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Vaani Kapoor has worked hard to make sure that she gets her dance moves right in the song 'Ghungroo' from 'War'. Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video on YouTube where Vaani can be seen prepping-up for the popular track.

She mastered the tough-looking Cyr Wheel and Swing Pole for the track by acing the challenging and intense prep.

Watch it here:

'Ghungroo' song features Vaani with desi Greek god Hrithik Roshan who is known for his impeccable dance moves. He is possibly the best dancer in Hindi film industry today.

'War' id directed by 'Salaam Namaste' helmer Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens on October 2, 2019. After the magnificent teaser and trailer, this one is expected to be a mass puller for sure.

Fans are excited to watch Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead role together.