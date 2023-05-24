Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Last Rites: JD Majethia, Gautam Rode Get Teary-Eyed As They Attend Her Funeral

New Delhi: The timely demise of popular television actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has left her friends, family and fans in a state of shock. The 32-year-old actress died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the car she was travelling in with her fiancé fell into a gorge. The body of the actress was brought back to Mumbai today and her last rites were held in Borivali area.

In a clip shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, several people could be seen paying their tribute to the late actress. Producer JD Majethia and actor Gautam Rode were seen attending the funeral. Both of them were devastated and their eyes were in tears. While Vaibhavi passed away, her fiance Jay Gandhi survived the fatal accident.

The news of her death was shared by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia who was heartbroken by her demise. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," read JD Majethia's post.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, Satish Shah and others their heartfelt condolences on her death. ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-star Sumeet Raghvan expressed shock over the unfortunate news. He tweeted: I am in a state of shock. Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya ॐ शान्ति. Deven Bhojani tweeted: "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi."

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya featured in Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' and 'Timir' (2023). She starred in TV shows including CID and 'Adaalat' among several other projects. Recently, sha played a pivotal role in web series ‘Please Find Attached’.