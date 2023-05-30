Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's 'Heartbroken' Fiance Jay Gandhi Pens Emotional Note For Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress, Says 'Until We Meet Again...'

New Delhi: Television and film actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who became a household name after playing Jasmine Mavani in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai died in a tragic car accident in Shimla, leaving behind her grieving family and friends. Reports suggested that at the time of the accident, her fiance Jay Gandhi was also with her inside the vehicle. Days after her demise, Jay took to social media and shared an emotional note.

Remembering Vaibhavi, her fiance Jay Gandhi wrote: UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do.

You always meant so very much and always will do too.

The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….

R I P my love

Along with the heartfelt note he also shared a picture with the late actress.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the Mumbai number Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve. "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI. The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, added Verma.

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' producer J D Majethia first shared the news of Upadhyaya's demise on his Instagram Story early Wednesday morning. "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," reads JD Majethia's post.

Reacting to her sudden and untimely demise news, former co-stars on the show Rupali Ganguly and Deven Bhojani also extended condolences.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya featured in Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' and 'Timir' (2023). She starred in TV shows including CID and 'Adaalat' among several other projects.