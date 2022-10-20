NewsLifestylePeople
Vaishali Takkar suicide case: TV actress's old video from hospital bed, saying 'life is precious' surfaces, ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani arrested

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony on Sunday.​ The accused couple lived in the neighbourhood of Vaishali Takkar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Young and popular television star Vaishali Takkar, known for her role in serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka', Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Manmohini 2 among others committed suicide by hanging herself in her home in Tejaji Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh on October 15, 2022. She was 30. 

Vaishali Takkar's body was found the next day by her father. A suicide note was found in her bedroom, stating that she had been harassed by her former boyfriend. Police on Wednesday arrested Rahul Navlani the main accused in the alleged suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Takkar, an official told PTI.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 5,000 was announced by the Indore police commissioner for information about Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha accused of abetting the actor of TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame to commit suicide. A lookout notice was also issued in their name.

"Police teams were looking for the couple and one such team was able to arrest Rahul Navlani,"Tejaji Nagar Police Station in-charge R D Kanwa told PTI.

"Rahul was trying to flee Indore but was nabbed before he could do so," the police officer said, adding, he is being questioned over suspicion that rose during the investigation. Asked whether his wife was also nabbed, Kanwa said he was not aware of it.

VAISHALI TAKKAR'S OLD VIDEO:

Meanwhile, an old video of the actress from a hospital where she is seen talking about living life to the fullest has surfaced online. In a YouTube video, Vaishali, who suffered from jaundice at that said, "Yeh jo life hai na dost, bahut precious hai." She said that one shouldn’t waste time eating junk foods, partying late at night and drinking due to relationship issues.

A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her, they said, adding the actor's family members alleged that Rahul was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married.

 

