Kalki Koechlin

Valentine's Day 2020: New mom Kalki Koechlin shares lovely pic of boyfriend Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho

"My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more," Kalki Koechlin posted.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kalkikanmani

New Delhi: On Valentine's Day, actress Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg with their newborn daughter Sappho. The picture features Sappho cradled in Guy's arms and the father-duo sport smiles on their faces. 

"My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more... #valentineseveryday #marvelous #bestpartnerever," she captioned her post.

Isn't it a lovely photo?

Sappho was born to Kalki and Guy earlier this month. She announced the birth of Sappho by posting a picture of the baby's footprints on a paper. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth," read an excerpt from her special post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki, 35, is dating Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, for a few years now. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. 

Kalki Koechlin, Valentines Day, valentines day 2020, Kalki Koechlin daughter
