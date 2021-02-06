Valentine's Day 2021: Ways to make it special amid pandemic!

New Delhi: Every year lovers make elaborate plans to spend time with their special someone on Valentine's Day, ranging from going out on outdoor dates to planning a holiday together. But this year is going to be different due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. It is indeed safer to avoid going to public spaces and spend time in the safety of one's homes. But wait, this doesn't mean that you can’t have plans for Valentine's Day!

Here are some ideas to make your V-Day special, without compromising on safety.

Plan a romantic date at home

Light candles, decorate your space with flowers, make a scrumptious meal and spend private, and quality time together with your partner.

Watch your all-time favourite rom-coms

Order pizzas and watch your favourite rom-coms together wearing matching and comfy PJs. You can also celebrate V-day this way even if you are not physically together because of the pandemic. Various apps like Twoseven, syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit etc., lets you enjoy movies together from the security of your respective homes.

Perform an activity together

Come together to perform an activity like a Couple yoga, or just work out together, or take an online dance or cooking class. There is no dearth of such options. And it will definitely be a story that will become a great memory.

Bring out the gamer in you

If you are somebody who gets thrilled by playing games, then voila, make sure you play lots of games with your partner on the V-Day! From video games to monopoly, and ludo, there is something for everyone's taste and again physical distance is no bar as you can play them virtually with your partner.

Write Letters

Writing letters may be pretty old school, but a loving note is always heart touching and will surely melt your beloved. It will also be a cherished memoir of love. So, go write that letter.

Small acts of services

Another way to show your love is to help your partner with their chores. It might sound boring but helping your partner in cleaning the house or doing laundry or giving your living room a makeover, or even sending them groceries will be a loving gesture that will be memorable for your loved one.

Give/send each other gifts

Remember when you were a kid and the best part about birthdays were presents? Well, it doesn’t quite change even after we grow up. Send a meaningful gift, something that your partner likes or has been wanting for a long time this Valentines', that will bring a smile on their face.

So, what are you waiting for, go start preparing for your perfect V-Day celebrations!