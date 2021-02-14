Valentine's Day: Gauahar Khan wishes hubby Zaid Darbar, calls him 'funny bunny’

New Delhi: Actor Gauahar Khan shared a beautiful Instagram story with husband Zaid Darbar on Valentine’s Day. Calling Zaid ‘a funny bunny’, Gauahar wrote, "Happy Love Day. To many more being cray with my funny bunny." Gauahar also used the Valentine’s Day prediction filter for an Instagram story. Her Valentine’s Day prediction was, “Your best friend will confess his love to you.”

Claiming the prediction to be true, Gauahar said that Zaid is her best friend, and he keeps confessing his love for her. The 'Tandav' actress also wrote 'cheeky Gauahar' on her story and tagged husband Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar had earlier shared a video of her and Zaid from their wedding in which she can be seen doing Zaid’s makeup. The actor wrote, "Meri sabse pyaari cheez (My most precious thing)...... #Zeddy." Gauhar and Zaid were wearing Pakistani designer Saira Shakira at their wedding.

Gauahar keeps on uploading adorable photos and videos with her husband. The duo tied the knot last year on December 25 in Mumbai in a private ceremony.

Zaid Darbar is son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is an actor, dancer and social media influencer by profession. Gauahar was last seen on the controversial Amazon original series 'Tandav' which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Kritika Kamra.