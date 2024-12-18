Advertisement
MAHAKAL TEMPLE

Vanvaas Actor Utkarsh Sharma Performs Bhasma Aarti At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Film Release

The film, which is all set to release on December 20, boasts of having a compelling narrative, impactful performances, and Utkarsh's never-seen-before avatar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Utkarsh Sharma who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Vanvaas, was recently seen performing the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Known for its spiritual significance, the Bhasma Aarti is a revered ritual, and Utkarsh's presence added a devotional touch to his ongoing promotional tour.  

The actor, who is on a promotional spree for Vanvaas, kickstarted the campaign in Banaras, followed by a stop in Delhi, and has now reached  Ujjain, connecting deeply with the roots of Indian culture along the way.  

Utkarsh Sharma’s spiritual gesture at Mahakaleshwar Temple not only highlights his devotion but also reflects the themes of tradition and spirituality that align with Vanvaas, making this a unique way to resonate with audiences across the country.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The film, which is all set to release on December 20, boasts of having a compelling narrative, impactful performances, and Utkarsh's never-seen-before avatar. With each city, the promotional campaign strengthens the film's growing popularity, especially in smaller towns and spiritual hubs.

