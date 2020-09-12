Varun Dhawan and ladylove Natasha Dalal's latest pic by the pool is goals!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made his relationship with Natasha Dalal Instagram official earlier this year. Recently, he took to social media again and posted an awwdorable picture with his ladylove.

Varun wrote: No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me

The picture of the couple by the pool speaks a thousand words, right?

Several of their celeb friends like Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry amongst others have dropped in their comments on the picture as well.

It was first on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 6 that Varun confirmed his relationship. When Karan talked about Varun's alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal and said that they look like 'happy friends' to which Varun interrupted and corrected him with adding 'happy couple'.

Both Varun and Natasha have been papped a couple of times and are often seen making appearances together to big events and parties. On the show, Varun revealed how Karan has met Natasha a couple of times. The actor confirmed his relationship and said, “I'm dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”