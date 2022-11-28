topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
BHEDIYA

Varun Dhawan calls his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon 'The Golden Girl'

As the film is collecting great reviews, Kriti is also receiving amazing responses for her character.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The leading lady of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the release of her film Bhediya. As the film is collecting great reviews, Kriti is also receiving amazing responses for her character.
  • While everyone is truly impressed with Kriti's back-to-back blockbusters, her Bhediya co-star also took the opportunity to congratulate her on her great run and called her 'The Golden Girl'.

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan calls his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon 'The Golden Girl'

New Delhi: The leading lady of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the release of her film Bhediya. As the film is collecting great reviews, Kriti is also receiving amazing responses for her character. While everyone is truly impressed with Kriti's back-to-back blockbusters, her Bhediya co-star also took the opportunity to congratulate her on her great run and called her 'The Golden Girl'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Recently during an interview, Varun Dhawan was seen saying, "I want to congratulate Kriti for the success of MiMi. The Golden Girl, Kriti. The rani in today's time for the success of MiMi and the huge brand that you just signed, congratulation on that. Congratulations on Tribe."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Kriti also has a startup named 'The Tribe' that offers virtual products like workshops and specific diet plans. The actress has also won the 67th Filmfare award for best actor in leading role (Female) for MiMi. Moreover, Be it the audience in the theaters or the social media universe, Kriti has truly left everyone impressed with her role in Bhediya. While the audience are loving the way her character added a twist to the story of the film, she is also been loved for pulling off such a character with her sheer caliber as an actor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts a strong lineup of films which include, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data