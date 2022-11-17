topStoriesenglish
Varun Dhawan compliments his pal Ayushmann Khurrana, says 'Action hero lag rahe...'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While on his way to Pune for the promotions, Ayushmann went live on his Instagram to interact with the fans and give them a glimpse of his choc-a block schedule.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wowed all with the trailer of his upcoming high-octane entertainer An Action Hero. The film's promotions have begun in full swing and Ayushmann is leaving no stone unturned. 

The actor today took off to Pune for the promotions, where he unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited song 'Jehda Nasha' alongside the sensuous Nora Fatehi. While on his way to Pune for the promotions, Ayushmann went live on his Instagram to interact with the fans and give them a glimpse of his choc-a block schedule.

Interestingly, apart from the fans, who had a good time interacting with their favourite actor on Insta live, what caught Ayushmann's attention was Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's quirky compliment for Khurrana which read, "Action hero lag rahe hai mast."

Needless to say, that comment surely made Ayushmann's day!

Directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, An Action Hero is all set to release on December 2, 2022.

Ayushmann Khurranaaction heroJehda Nasha songVarun DhawanVarun Ayushmann

