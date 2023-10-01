trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669206
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan Criticises Mumbai's Traffic Jam In Hilarious Video

In the video, the actor revealed how important it is to reward oneself by having pizza. And ends up goofing up while eating a slice of pizza, which left his wife and other members at the table burst into laughter.

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Varun Dhawan Criticises Mumbai's Traffic Jam In Hilarious Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan frequently posts videos on Instagram from his daily life. Varun took to his Instagram stories to share a humorous from his traffic jam on Saturday. Varun can be seen sitting in his car. Varun said in the video, “Has anyone ever felt that their entire youth is getting wasted while stuck in traffic?"

He wore a dark blue T-shirt and sunglasses. He also gave a glimpse of the road showing the long traffic jam he is stuck in in the video. Earlier, Varun shared a video featuring his himself and wife Natasha Dalal. In the video, the actor revealed how important it is to reward oneself by having pizza. And ends up goofing up while eating a slice of pizza, which left his wife and other members at the table burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “For all the pizza lovers out there…. #cheatmeal.” Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

 

