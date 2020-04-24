हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan cuts heart-shaped cake at home on 33rd birthday

Varun took to Instagram Stories where he shared a photograph of his modest celebration at home.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan rang in his 33rd birthday amid lockdown with his near and dear ones at home.

Varun took to Instagram Stories where he shared a photograph of his modest celebration at home.

The actor shared a picture of a heart-shaped chocolate cake. He then shared another image of himself posing with his cake.

In other news, Varun has provided free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the film front, he was last seen on screen in "Street Dancer 3D". He will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

 

 

