Varun Dhawan diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction, reveals 'i just SHUT DOWN'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is known for his energetic dance moves and impeccable comic timing recently opened up on battling a health condition - Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor, who will next be seen in Bhediya, opened up on being in a rat race, and life after COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Varun said, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

Opening up about the condition, Varun Dhawan said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he said.

Vestibular Hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual which happnes when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly.

He also mourned about the death of his driver Manoj Sahu, who had been with him for 26 years. "He thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly," shared Varun.

A few days back, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on battling an auto-immune condition called Myositis.