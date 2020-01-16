Varun Dhawan does Nora Fatehi's jaw-dropping dance move on-stage, asks who did it better?

New Delhi: One of the favourite generation-next actors, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much-hyped 'Street Dancer 3D'. The film is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza and stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Besides, Varun and Shraddha, there are several actors and dancers in the movie which is getting rave reviews for its peppy music. Moroccan beauty and 'Dilbar' girl, Nora Fatehi plays a pivotal part in the dance film and her song 'Garmi' featuring Varun is already a chartbuster.

Nora has performed some jaw-dropping dance moves in the track and recently while promoting the film on a singing reality show, Varun tried to ace her steps on stage. He put up the screenshot of the picture collage on his Instagram story, tagging Nora and asking, 'who does it better'?

Check out the screengrab of his Insta story here:

So, who do you think did it pretty well?

The film is hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It is touted as the biggest 3D dance movie ever made in the country. Prabhu Deva also will be seen in an important role.