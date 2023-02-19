topStoriesenglish2574987
NewsLifestylePeople
VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan Dons Chef's Hat, Cooks halwa for Dad David Dhawan: Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan prepared a sumptuous halwa for his father, director David Dhawan on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Varun Dhawan Dons Chef's Hat, Cooks halwa for Dad David Dhawan: Watch

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday showcased his cooking talent as he prepared halwa for father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video which he captioned, "Dad reviewing my halwa."

In the video, the 'October' actor can be heard asking "Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?" to which David replied "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also." Soon after Varun dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Actor Karisma Kapoor commented, "Davidji ur the cutest @varundvn."

"Mr. Cook Dhawan is back to dutyyy," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "So cute David ji"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun collaborated with his father in films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Coolie No 1'. The `Badlapur` actor will be next seen in director Nitesh Tiwari`s social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Apart from this, he is also gearing up for his upcoming web series, the Indian version of 'Citadel' by Raj and Dk. Speaking about the show, Varun had earlier said, "Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise. 

To be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers'AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career."

Live Tv

Varun Dhawanvarun dhawan picsVarun Dhawan halwaBollywoodEntertainment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'