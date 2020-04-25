Varun Dhawan helps daily wage workers of the entertainment industry

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, has also helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Ashoke Pandit who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution.

Sharing the video he wrote, “@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona”.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

The actor has been using his social media handle to spread awareness about the pandemic and urge people to stay home.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. To fight against the deadly COVID-19 health crisis, the government has called for a nationwide lockdown and most are working from home. However, film and television work has come to a halt, affecting business and livelihood majorly.

To support the daily wage workers in the movie business, several celebs and film bodies have stepped forward and extended financial aid to those affected.