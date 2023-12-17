NEW DELHI: Actor Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury while he was shooting for Atlee Kumar's upcoming film 'VD 18'. This is the second time that the actor has been injured on the sets of the movie.



Varun Dhawan, who is very active on social media, took to Instagram on Sunday to inform his fans about his injury while he was filming for 'VD 18'. The actor also shared a photograph of his injured leg. He captioned the post as, "Swollen shin banged into an iron rod." The actor also attached a crying emoji with the photograph.





It is to be noted that back in September this year, Varun had suffered an injury on the sets of Atlee Kumar's 'VD 18'. That time, he had injured his right leg. After that, he posted a selfie video stating he had hurt his leg while shooting, and that he had no idea how he hurt his leg. The video showed his leg immersed in an ice water bath, a common practice to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

VD 18



'VD 18' is touted to be an action-entertainer and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. Varun had earlier talked about the film in an interaction with Pinkvilla. He added, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all."

The film has been titled 'VD 18' as it is the 18th feature project of Varun's career.



Atlee, who directed the recent blockbuster 'Jawan', will be producing the film with Murad Khetaniand. As per TOI, The film is directed by Kalees and Atlee is only producing it. The report further added that Varun will be seen in an all-new avatar. The film is touted to be a big action entertainer.



Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' which was released on OTT in July 2023. Both Varun and Janhvi were praised for their performance in the film.



Talking about his upcoming projects, Varun has the Indian installment of 'Citadel' lined up for release, which is directed by Raj and DK.