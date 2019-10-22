close

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor play paintball with fans

Anshula has already got on board various celebrities to raise funds. 

Mumbai: Ditching their busy shoot schedules, actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to playing paintball with fans.

Varun and Janhvi's fun-filled interaction with fans on Monday was actually a part of an initiative called Fankind, which has been launched by Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula to raise funds for various causes.

Anshula has already got on board various celebrities to raise funds. Winning fans get to spend time with their favourite star.

Varun shared a photograph on his Instagram stories and wrote: "Thank U @fanofficial and special thanks to @janhvikapoor for being such a sport and sorry for shooting u."

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for the remake of "Coolie No. 1", opposite Sara Ali Khan.

While, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for "RoohiAfza", co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanJanhvi Kapoor
