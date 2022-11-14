topStoriesenglish
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon halt Bhediya promotion in Jaipur after female fan faints, offer help

'Bhediya' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were recently in Jaipur to promote their film, which is set for release on November 25. The actors were seen comforting a fan, who fell ill at the event. 

 

Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who was been busy promoting his upcomng horror-comedy 'Bhediya', left fans rather impressed with his gesture after one of his fans felt sick at the promotional event. Varun and his co-star Kriti Sanon were at Jaipur where they attended a mega event to promote the film. The actors even interacted with their fans and talked about the movie. A swarn of fans had assembled at the veenu to catch the glimpse of the actors and also to support their film. 

While the event was going on, a fan suddenly fainted and fell to the ground. Varun, who was on the stage at the moment, when noticed it, he immediately jumped in to help and comfort her. A fan page shared a video of actor Varun Dhawan sitting on the floor and offering water to the girl, who collapsed at the event, presumbly due to extreme weather and crowd. Kriti, who was on the stage, also looked concerned about the girl and was giving instructions to the volunteers. 

As the video went viral, fans were quick to drop heartfelt messages on the post.

One fan commented, "who took away my heart? He took away my heart"

Another commented, "How sweet of him! No doubt #VarunDhawan is a great actor and an amazing human being. God bless him."

One netizen wrote, "He is literally the best My VD."

Talking about 'Bhediya', it is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik while Shraddha Kapoor features in a special item song. The plot revolves around Bhaskar, played by Varun, who gets bitten by a wolf on a special night, and gets the abilities and characteristics of the wolf, therefore turning him into a whole wolf at full moon nights.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Bhediya' is scheduled for release on November 25, 2022. 

 

