Varun Dhawan Met A Girl Fan When She Was Unwell, Her Mom Rushes At The Airport To Tell Him Thankyou

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan is one of the sweetest celebrities in town. He always obliges his fans and well-wishers with utmost respect once he even shared a post that today's youngsters should be carefree about the looks encountered by a young fan who was not comfortable getting clicked with him because she felt she wasn't looking appropriate. Varun was spotted at the airport recently where one female fan came running to him and reminded him that her daughter was unwell and he came to meet her in the hospital despite he didn't know her or her daughter but she was a big fan of him.

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan greeting a female fan who reminded him how he visited her daughter at the hospital when she was unwell.

A Woman Thanked @Varun_dvn for visiting her daughter when she was in hospital. This is a very heart warming video and personally I have seen Varun is very sensible guy, very down to earth and mannnerful. 2 times in my interviews he has helped me out has been my saviour.God bless… pic.twitter.com/BXZbYkY1i9 — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) October 28, 2024

Varun was seen walking at the airport when a female fan came running towards him and said that he had come to the hospital to visit her daughter when she was unwell. Varun was overwhelmed by this revelation in public and he shook hands with made his way to the airport.

Varun Dhawan is blessed with a daughter and he is enjoying the fatherhood phase," I’m still figuring it out, like how responsible I have to be, or how much of a kid I can still be or can be. I think men tend to go through this. Right now Natasha is doing everything, I have to give her credit, the woman does practically everything initially, the man then comes in and becomes useful. I'm just enjoying playing with her , being a dad is a lot of fun right now, and everyday I'm trying to be a better dad … I don't think I'm there yet."

Varun was hailed for this sweet gesture by his fans and netizens, they called him a true star. Varun got married to Natasha in 2021 and this year in June the couple welcomed their baby girl.