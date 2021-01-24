Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to head to Turkey for honeymoon?

MUMBAI: Bollywood sweethearts and long-time couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are getting married this weekend in Alibaug and according to Pinkvilla, they will be heading to the scenic country of Turkey for their honeymoon getaway. Wedding Sutra reported that the couple will be staying at the striking Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. The renowned hotel is considered to be one of the most lavish hotels in the world.

Earlier, Filmfare had reported that they would not be taking a vacation until Varun had finished shooting for his upcoming films, but an update stated that they will be visiting Turkey soon.

Varun-Natasha wedding



The couple is set to tie the knot on Sunday, followed by a reception bash on January 26. According to TOI, the guest list includes Varun’s close friends Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others. Other B-town celebs who are said to be attending include Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Shashank Khaitan, Vashu Bhagnani, and Remo D'Souza. The wedding will be held in the Mansion House Resort in Alibaug, which is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via a speedboat.

Both Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal studied in Maneckji Cooper and have been friends since the sixth grade but their romance started much later. In interviews, Varun has revealed that he had always pursued Natasha but she rejected him several times before she started to reciprocate the love. He also mentioned how she plays a pivotal role in his life as his ‘rock’ and the stabilising factor in his life.